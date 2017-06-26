Suicide bomber shot dead in Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Mon Jun 26 2017, 9:44 am

A suicide bomber was shot dead by the security forces before he manage to carry out an attack on the provincial officials.

According to the local security officials, the incident took place early on Sunday in Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar.

The officials further added that the suicide bomber was looking to detonate his explosives among the government officials during the first day of Eid but was recognized and shot dead by the security forces.

The provincial police commandment in a statement also confirmed that the suicide bomber was shot dead before carrying an attack around 9 am in the vicinity of Ghani Khel district.

The statement further added that only the suicide bomber was killed in the incident and no one else was hurt.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as an anti-ISIS operation is underway in Nangarhar to eliminate the presence of ISIS affiliates in this province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan are also providing support to the Afghan forces during the operations, mainly involving airstrikes.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS