Suicide bomber shot dead before target crowded market in Badakhshan

By Ghanizada - Sun Nov 20 2016, 11:53 am

A suicide bomber was shot dead by the Afghan National Police (ANP) forces before he manage to target a market in northeastern Badakhshan province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the incident took place late on Saturday in Baharak district as the suicide bomber was looking to detonate his explosives among the people in a busy market.

MoI further added that the suicide bomber was identified by the police forces who were aware of a possible suicide attack.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban militants have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other militant groups are actively operating in a number of the remote districts of Badakhshan province.

The insurgents are often conducting insurgency activities by carrying out suicide attacks and coordinated attacks on security forces and government compounds in this province.

The statement by MoI comes as reports emerged earlier last night suggesting that a group of suicide bombers attempted to attack the Baharak district administrative compound.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS