Suicide bomber killed in Nangarhar car bombing

By Khaama Press - Tue May 02 2017, 12:06 pm

A suicide bomber was killed after attacking a convoy of the foreign forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place around 3 pm local time in Bati Kot district.

The officials further added that the convoy of the foreign forces was travelling in Barikab area when they were targeted by the suicide bomber.

According to the local officials, the foreign forces did not suffer any casualties in the attack.

The foreign forces were on their way from Bati Kot district to Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of Nangarhar when their convoy was attacked, the officials added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents and ISIS affiliates have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan stepped counter-terrorism operations amid reports the ISIS loyalists are attempting to turn Nangarhar into their regional operational base.

