Suicide bomber killed in car bombing in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 10 2017, 12:41 pm

A suicide bomber was the only one killed in a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attack in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Provincial government media office in a statement said an explosion took place in the vicinity of Marko Bazaar in Ghani Khel district earlier today.

The statement further added that explosion resulted into the death of the suicide bomber only and no other casualties were inflicted.

The suicide bomber who was riding a Suzuki Alto type vehicle packed with explosives was looking to target the counter-narcotics campaign team.

The explosion took place near the compound of the campaign team, the statement said, adding that only a vehicle belonging to the campaign was destroyed in the attack.

This comes as deadly car bombing plot was foiled by the Afghan security forces in this province yesterday.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces based in Afghanistan conduct counter-terrorism operations against the ISIS militants and other insurgent groups in a bid to suppress their attempts to expand foothold in this province.

