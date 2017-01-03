Suicide bomber killed by own explosives in Zabul mosque

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 03 2017, 2:27 pm

A suicide bomber was killed after his suicide attack vest went off prematurely in southern Zabul province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place in a mosque in Shahjoi district.

The district administrative Chief Wazir Mohammad Jawadi said only the suicide bomber was killed in the incident and no one else was hurt.

He said the suicide bomber was apparently spending the night in the mosque and was looking to target a gathering today when his explosives vest went off.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the incident so far.

Zabul is among the relatively volatile provinces in south of Afghanistan where the anti-government armed militant groups are actively operating in a number of its restive districts.

There are also reports that the loyalist of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are attempting to expand foothold in some districts of Zabul.

Several tribal elders met with the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah last week to deliver their concerns regarding the issue as the Chief Executive vowed that a counter-terrorism operation will be launched in the near future.

