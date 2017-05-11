Suicide bomber bearing Pakistani passport arrested in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Thu May 11 2017, 11:41 am

A would-be suicide bomber has been arrested by the security forces before he manage to carry out an attack in Kabul city.

The Kabul police commandment said the suicide bomber was arrested during an operation in the vicinity of the 11th police district of the city late on Tuesday night.

According to the security officials, the suicide bomber was hiding in a house in Gulai Hesa Awal area in Khair Khana.

The officials further added that the suicide bomber was also bearing three hand grenades, a pistol, and a suicide bombing vest.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Afghan security forces foiled at least three attack plots by the anti-government armed militant groups in Kabul city last week.

Kabul city also was also the witness of a deadly suicide attack last that left at least 8 people dead and around 28 others wounded.

The incident took place in Macroryan area after a suicide bomber rammed his car bomb into the convoy of the NATO forces as they were travelling in the area.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan claimed the responsibility for the attack.

