Suicide bomber arrested with car bomb in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 10 2017, 5:35 pm

A suicide bomber has been arrested along with a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) in Kabul city.

The bomber was reportedly arrested in the vicinity of the 5th police district of the city soon after entering Kabul city from Maidan Wardak province.

According to the security sources, the suicide bomber was looking to carry out an attack using the vehicle packed with explosives but was arrested by the security forces.

This comes as a suicide bomber belonging to the Haqqani terrorist network was also arrested earlier by the security forces in central Maidan Wardak province before he manage to carry out an attack in Kabul city.

The provincial police commandment said a suicide bomber identified as Qari Ehsanullah was arrested from the vicinity of Jalrez district by the security forces before he manage to enter Kabul city for the attack.

The latest arrests came as as capital Kabul witnessed a series of deadly attacks and violence last week, leaving more than 150 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

The first incident in the city took place last Wednesday, the 31st of May, after a vehicle packed with explosives was detonated leaving more than 150 people dead and over 400 others wounded.

A coordinated suicide attack also rocked Kabul city on Saturday as scores of people had gathered in the funeral ceremony of Salim Izadyar, the son of the deputy house speaker of the Afghan Senate House, who was killed during the protests last Friday.

