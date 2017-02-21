Suicide bomber arrested before attacking Sar-e-Pul governor

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 21 2017, 5:32 pm

A plot by the anti-government armed militants to assassinate the provincial governor of northern Sar-e-Pul province was foiled by the Afghan security forces.

Provincial governor Mohammad Zahir Wahdat said a suicide bomber was arrested before he manage to detonate his explosives near him.

Wahdat further added that the suicide bomber who has been identified as Najmuddin son of Khairuddin was identified as he was attempting to get closer and detonate his explosives.

He said his personal security guards identified the suicide bomber as he was only 15 meters away from him and a motorcycle packed with explosives was confiscated.

According to Wahdat, the bomber was handed over to the Afghan Intelligence operatives and is currently in their custody for further investigation.

Zahir said this was the fifth assassination attempt against him following four other failed attacks by the militants.

The last attack against Zahir took place earlier last year as a suicide bomber tried to ram himself into his vehicle but was shot dead by the security forces.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Soldiers deployed near Dostum house, police forces near Dostum house, Dostum house under siege, Afghan army near Dostum house, tanks deployed near Dostum house

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS