Suicide attacks plan on gatherings and protesters foiled in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 22 2017, 10:14 am

The Afghan security forces thwarted militants plan to carry out attack suicide attacks on gatherings and protesters in Kabul city.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said two people who were planning the attacks were arrested by the intelligence operatives.

A statement by NDS said four suicide bombings vests were also confiscated from the detained militants during the operation.

According to NDS, the detained individuals have confessed that they were planning to target the rallies, demonstrations, and gatherings in the city.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the security institutions and foreign missions repeatedly warn regarding the terrorist attack plans in the city.

Several people were killed and dozens more were wounded after a gathering of the people, who had attended a funeral ceremony, were targeted in Kabul city last month.

The attack on the gathering was carried out days after Kabul city witnessed violent protests in the aftermath of a deadly bombing near the German embassy late in the month of May.

