Suicide attack targets foreign forces convoy in Kandahar

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 02 2017, 12:39 pm

An explosion has taken place close to Kandahar city in South of Afghanistan amid reports a vehicles convoy of the security forces are targeted.

The incident took place close to a military camp and there are reports that a suicide bomber detonated his explosives shortly after the foreign troops convoy left the camp.

A security source confirmed that a suicide bomber riding a vehicle detonated his explosives near the convoy of the foreign troops.

The source further added that the incident has taken place in Shor Andam area located close to Kandahar city.

There are no reports regarding the casualties so far.

