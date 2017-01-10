Suicide attack rocks Lashkargah city in South of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 10 2017, 12:10 pm

A suicide blast rocked Lashkargah city the provincial capital of southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

Eyewitnesses in the area are saying that the blast has likely taken place close a compound of the security forces.

Preliminary reports indicate at least 6 people were killed in the attack and several others were wounded.

The local government officials have not commented regarding the casualties so far.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents openly operate in its various districts and frequently conduct insurgency activities.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS