Suicide attack rocks Lashkargah city in South of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 26 2016, 11:22 am

A suicide attack rocked Lashkargah city, the provincial capital of southern Helmand province.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Omar Zwak confirmed the incident and said an armored vehicle of the security forces was targeted in the attack.

Another security official said the provincial security chief was also in the area when the incident took place.

The official further added that one policeman lost his life in the attack and at least three others were wounded.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Helmand is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts.

The Taliban conducted various attacks during the year in some key districts of the province including Lashkargah city as efforts are underway by the group to move parts of their leadership council to this province.

However, the Afghan officials are saying that all large attacks launched by the group were repulsed successfully.

