September 21, 2016
Suicide attack organizer held with a would-be bomber by Afghan intelligence

By Khaama Press - Wed Sep 21 2016, 10:39 am

suicide-attack-organizer-arrested-in-khostThe Afghan intelligence operatives foiled a deadly suicide attack plot by arresting a suicide attack organizer along with a would-be bomber in southeastern Khost province.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said the group was looking to target the government officials during Eid-ul-Adha.

No further details were given regarding the exact time of the operation that led to the apprehension of the group but the raid was apparently carried out ahead of Eid holidays.

A statement by NDS said the attack organizer has been identified as Nasratullah son of Abdullah Hangam and the would-be bomber has been identified as Ijaz-ul-Haq son of Gul Parast.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Khost is among the relatively volatile provinces in southeastern Afghanistan where the anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban group and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network are operating in a number of its districts.

