Suicide attack on Nangarhar police commandment foiled by Afghan forces

By Khaama Press - Mon May 15 2017, 12:21 pm

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) personnel foiled a plot by the anti-government armed militant groups to carry out a suicide attack on Nangarhar police commandment.

The provincial governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said a suicide bomber who was willing to carry out an attack on police commandment was arrested by the security forces from Jandarma bridge located close to the police commandment compound.

He said the Explosives Ordnance Disposal team managed to defuse the suicide bombing vest of the suicide bomber.

Khogyani further added that the suicide bomber is in the custody of the counter-terrorism operatives and an investigation is underway from the detained bomber.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups are attempting to expand their insurgency in this province during the recent years.

The Afghan security forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations against the anti-government armed militant groups in this province.

The growing threats posed by Taliban, ISIS and other insurgents forced the Afghan forces and US forces based in Afghanistan to step up operations in a bid to restrict their insurgency activities.

The operations are currently conducted under the name of Hamza operations by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces who are also receiving air support from the US forces based in Afghanistan.

