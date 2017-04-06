Suicide attack on an NGO foiled in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 06 2017, 11:17 am

The Afghan security forces have foiled a suicide attack plot on a Non-governmental Organization in capital Kabul.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the attack was plotted by the notorious Haqqani terrorist network to target an NGO in Kabul city.

According to a statement by NDS, the Afghan intelligence operatives managed to discover the explosives and materials prepared for the attack from the house of Qasim son of Abdul Malik who is a member of the network.

The statement further added that the cache was hidden in Dehsabz district of Kabul and included a suicide bombing vest, 21 kg of explosives, 15 hand grenades, and some other technical equipments needed for the attack.

The intelligence operatives also confiscated two fake vehicle registration number plates from the house of the suspect.

Haqqani network was formed in the late 1970s by Jalaluddin Haqqani. The group is allied with al-Qaida and the Afghan Taliban and cooperates with other terrorist organizations in the region.

The US Department of State designated the HQN as a Foreign Terrorist Organization on September 7, 2012.

This come as local officials in Paktika said at least twenty nine insurgents of the Taliban group including two senior leaders of the group were killed in a US drone strike in the same district last month.

