Suicide attack leaves local elder dead in Mazar-e-Sharif city

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 09 2017, 9:30 am

An explosion rocked Mazar-e-Sharif city, provincial capital of Balkh province in North of Afghanistan earlier.

The provincial police commander Sher Jan Durani confirmed the incident and said preliminary reports indicate it was a suicide attack.

There are no reports regarding the possible casualties as a result of the incident.

In the meantime, another security official said the target of the attack was a local tribal elder who was killed in the incident.

The source further added that the suicide bomber detonated his explosives close to the elder Haji who was killed and three of his guards were wounded.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

The commander of the 303 Pamir zone in the North Gen. Baba Jan confirmed that the suicide bomber targeted the local elder soon after he arrived to a restaurant for the breakfast.

Balkh is among the relatively calm provinces in northern parts of Afghanistan where insurgency related incidents are reported.

However, the anti-government armed militants have stepped up their efforts to destabilize some parts of the province, specifically attempting to expand their insurgency in some remote districts of the province.

