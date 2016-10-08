Suicide attack leaves 4 civilians wounded in Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 08 2016, 6:07 pm

At least four civilians were wounded in a suicide attack in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on Saturday afternoon, local officials said.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Behsud district around 3:00 pm local time after a suicide bomber targeted the Afghan special forces.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed that the incident took place in Akhundzada area and at least four civilians were wounded in the attack.

No group including the Taliban militants has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as an explosion targeted the US forces in Chaparhar district earlier this afternoon leaving at least two US soldiers wounded.

The US Forces in Afghanistan (USFOR-A) confirmed the incident and said two US service members were wounded in the attack.

The Taliban militants group claimed responsibility behind the attack on US forces but there are no words from any militant group regarding the second attack.

Nangarhar is among the relatively volatile provinces in eastern Nangarhar province where the Taliban insurgents and the militants loyal to the Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) terrorist group are actively operating in a number of its districts.

