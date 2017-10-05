Suicide attack in Pakistan leaves several dead or wounded

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 05 2017, 7:21 pm

A suicide attack has left several people dead or wounded in Balochistan province of Pakistan earlier this evening, the local officials said.

The incident took place in Jhal Magsi district of the province after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives close to a shrine.

A police official Asadullah Kakar confirmed the incident and said preliminary reports indicate at least eighteen people were killed and several others were wounded in the attack.

He said the incident took place after a suicide bomber was attempting to make his way into the shrine but was identified by the security forces.

Kakar further added that the suicide bomber detonated his explosives outside the shrine soon after he was identified.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar also confirmed the incident involving a suicide attack close to the shrine.

Earlier, unconfirmed reports indicated that the death toll has further increased to fourteen people but the local officials have not confirmed the toll so far.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Incidents involving attacks on religious places are not unique in Pakistan as the militant groups often carry out such attacks, specifically when a ritual is process in such sites.

In a similar incident in Khazdar district of Balochistan, at least 52 people were killed and more than 100 others were wounded last year.

