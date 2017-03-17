Suicide attack in Nangarhar Hajj and Religious Affairs Chief’s house kills his brother

By Khaama Press - Fri Mar 17 2017, 8:19 pm

A suicide attack took place inside the provincial Hajj and Religious Affairs Chief’s house in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the incident took place this afternoon after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives inside the house of Mawlavi Abdul Zahir Haqqani.

The provincial police commandment confirmed that Mawlavi Haqqani’s brother Shahwali was killed in the attack and that no one else was killed or wounded.

The incident took place in Surkh Rod district after a suicide bomber attempted to target Mawlavi Haqqani but was identified by his brother who stopped him and eventually led to an explosion.

The local security officials are saying that the suicide bomber had reached to the residence of Mawlavi Haqqani by travelling in a vehicle.

The officials further added that four people have been arrested in connection to the alleged transfer of the bomber.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Taliban insurgents and militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are actively operating in a number of the remote districts of Nangarhar.

