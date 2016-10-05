Suicide attack in Kabul leaves at least 4 civilians wounded

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 05 2016, 5:45 pm

At least four civilians were wounded in an explosion in capital Kabul late on Wednesday afternoon, the security officials said.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) spokesman, Sediq Sediqi, said the incident took place after a suicide bomber targeted a government vehicle in Dar-ul-Aman road.

He said the target of the suicide bomber was a vehicle of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan which left least 4 civilians wounded.

No group including the Taliban insurgents have so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

The latest attack on the ministry employees comes as two days after an explosion rocked Kabul city, leaving at least one person dead and two others wounded.

The incident on Monday took place in Charqala-e-Wazirabad area of the city targeting a vehicle belonging to a Ministry of Defense employee.

Security officials confirmed that the incident on Monday took place due to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was detonated as the MoD employee was crossing the area.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS