Suicide attack in Kabul leaves 6 NATO soldiers dead, wounded

By Khaama Press - Fri Aug 04 2017, 11:39 am

A suicide bomber targeted the convoy of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Kabul province late on Thursday evening.

At least one NATO soldier lost his life in the attack and six others including five NATO soldiers and one of their interpreters were wounded.

“One Resolute Support Soldier was killed and six personnel (five troops and one interpreter) were wounded Thursday evening when their patrol was attacked by a suicdie bomber in Qarabagha district, Kabul Province,” the alliance said in a statement.

The statement further added “The patrol was conducting a partnered mission with the Afghan National Army when a personnel-borne IED detonated.”

“The RS personnel who were wounded are being treated at the U.S. military hospital at Bagram Airfield. All of them wounded are listed in stable condition,” the alliance added.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident so far.

This comes as at least two US soldiers lost their lives and six others were wounded in a similar attack in southern Kandahar province on Wednesday.

The incident near the Kandahar city took place close to a military base after a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives close to the convoy of the American soldiers.

