Suicide attack foiled on Mecca grand mosque

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 24 2017, 10:25 am

The Saudi Arabia security officials are saying that the security forces have foiled a plan by the militants to carry out a suicide attack on the grand mosque of Mecca.

A statement by the Ministry of Interior of Saudi said a suicide bomber detonated his explosives before he manage to reach the grand mosque and carry out the attack.

The statement further added that the incident took place during an operation in a building located close to the grand mosque.

At least eleven people including some foreigners were wounded after the suicide bomber detonated his explosives, leaving the building collapsed.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack plot.

This comes as a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near a security compound close to the Medina mosque last year.

At least four security personnel were killed and five others were wounded in the attack.

According to reports, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia faces threats both from the Al-Qaeda terrorist network as well as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in the region.

