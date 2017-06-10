Suicide attack foiled in Lashkargah city of Helmand

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 10 2017, 12:08 pm

The Afghan security forces foiled a suicide attack plot by the anti-government armed militant groups in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said a suicide bomber was arrested before he manage to carry out an attack in a busy part of Lashkargah city, the provincial capital of Helmand.

The statement further added that the suicide bomber was arrested during an operation of the Afghan intelligence operatives from the vicinity of the 3rd police district of the city.

The Afghan intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), released a video of the suicide bomber as he admitted that he had plans to carry out a suicide attack in a busy part of the city.

The suicide bomber who introduces himself as Hamidullah and claims that he was trained for a period of four months in a seminary in Chaman area of Pakistan after he was recruited by a Taliban commander.

He says he was sent back to Lashkargah city after his training concluded but was arrested by the NDS operatives.

Hamidullah urges the government to assist and release him as he admitted that he was brainwashed and that he is regretting to plan a suicide attack in Lashkargah city.

