Suicide attack foiled in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 28 2017, 9:57 am

The Afghan security forces have foiled a plot by the anti-government armed militants to carry out a suicide in capital Kabul.

The 101st Asmayee Zone of the Afghan National Police said the security forces confiscated eight kilograms of explosives and ball bearings professionally packed for the attack.

The explosives were planted near the 15th block in Arzan Qeemat area in the vicinity of the 12th of the police district of the city.

The main target of the potential suicide attack has not been ascertained so far and no suspect has been arrested in connection to the attack plot.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as capital Kabul witnessed a number of deadly attacks during the recent months with the major attack carried out by the militants on main military hospital in Kabul.

At least fifty people were killed in the attack and dozens of others were wounded with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claiming responsibility for the incident.

Earlier, numerous other incidents took place in Kabul city including an attack target a bus carrying workers of a telecom company and coordinated suicide attack on a police station in the 6th police district of the city.

