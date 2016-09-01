Suicide attack by Pakistani youths foiled in Jalalabad city

By Khaama Press - Thu Sep 01 2016, 12:00 pm

Two youths from Peshawar city of Pakistan were arrested by the Afghan intelligence operatives before they manage to carry out attacks in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of Nangarhar province.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said the two youths have been identified as Shakirullah son of Khanzada Gul who is originally a resident of Peshawar city while the second bomber was identified as Sajad son of Riaz who is also a resident of Peshawar cty.

The two bombers have confessed that they were trained in Haidar Khord Madrasa in Peshawar city by Qari Bilal.

NDS further added that the two youths were identified and arrested from Torkham shortly after they entered Afghanistan from the other side of Durand Line.

According to NDS, the arrest of the two Peshawar youths by the intelligence operatives proves that the training camps of the terrorist groups are still operating on the side of the line.

This comes as the Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for allowing the terrorist groups to use its soil for planning and coordinating attacks in Afghanistan.

The Afghan officials are saying that the Taliban group leadership and the Haqqani network leaders are based in Pakistan from where they plan attacks in Afghanistan.

