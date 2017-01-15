Study rejects massive involvement of Afghan refugees in crimes in Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 15 2017, 11:09 am

The Afghan refugees are not involved in major crimes on a large extent as claimed by the officials in Pakistan, a new study reveals.

According to the local newspaper, Dawn News, a total of 11,685 cases were registered during the period 2014 to September 30, 2016.

Out of the recorded cases 10,549 were put up in court and only 134 involved Afghan refugees which come to 1.27 per cent of the total number of cases landing in court.

The paper cited documents obtained from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Directorate of Prosecution and Department of Police to cross-check and corroborate the statistics.

According to the documents, the cases involved 23,007 accused, of which only 300 were Afghan refugees. Thus, the percentage of Afghan refugees accused of the said crimes comes to 1.3pc.

However, figures provided by the Department of Police, however, are slightly higher which shows a total of 146 cases involving Afghan refugees were registered in 2014, 96 were registered in 2015, and a total of 100 cases were registered against Afghan refugees between January 1 and September 30, 2016.

This comes as a prominent Pakistani politician has claimed last year that many undocumented Afghan refugees are behind the incidents of kidnappings for ransom and terrorism in the country, particularly in Peshawar city.

The Chairman of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf has also claimed that the hostility within the host population has increased as a result of the incidents involving the undocumented Afghan refugees.

On the other hand, the Afghan refugees became subject to harassment besides they were forced to leave the country following a deadly attack on a school late in 2014 that left scores of people dead or wounded in Peshawar city of Pakistan.

