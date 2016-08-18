Strategic pact key for Afghanistan Mi-35 deal: Russian analyst

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 18 2016, 9:17 pm

A prominent Russian analyst has said the state of the art Mi-35 gunships should be handed over to the Afghan National Defense and

Security Forces (ANDSF) based on bilateral strategic cooperation agreement between Kabul and Moscow.

Dmitriy Verkhoturov in his opinion piece to RIA Novosti’s Farsi service has written that the delivery of the gunships in the absence of

a strategic cooperation agreement would not yield positive results as Moscow may expect.

He has particularly pointed towards bilateral cooperation between the two countries, insisting that Kabul must ensure the interests of

Russia once the gunships have been handed over to Afghanistan.

Verkhoturov has further added that Moscow’s political and economic interests have not been considered in Afghanistan during the past

several years and Kabul must specify on how it can ensure the interests of Moscow in the framework of the strategic pact.

According to Verkhoturov, the growing threats posed by ISIS loyalists can force Moscow to step in and support the Afghan forces,

specifically the Afghan Air Force that needs the equipment to suppress the terror group in the country.

Verkhoturov further added that Moscow can deliver the gunships without any cost or can offer the gunships with less charges but such

cooperation much must be made in the framework of a strategic cooperation agreement.

He has also pointed towards the arrangement of facilities by Moscow for the repair and maintenance of the helicopters in Afghanistan as

talks are underway for the establishment of such a service center for Mi-17s in Kabul.

Verkhoturov expressed concerns that Moscow’s support and contribution could vanish in a few months if the necessary steps are not taken,

including the establishment of a service center for both Mi-17s and Mi-35s as the helicopters could suffer damages in war against

terror.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS