Stranded Afghans return as Torkham and Chaman crossings open for two days

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 07 2017, 8:58 am

Several stranded Afghans started returning to the country as the two key crossings along the Durand Line were reopened after almost eighteen days.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on Monday announced that the Torkham and Chaman crossings will be open for two days so that the visa holders stranded on the two sides can return to their countries.

The Pakistani officials have said the crossings will remain open for two days and the stranded nationals of the two countries can return to their homes.

The Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal said no breakthrough has been made for the normal opening of the gates.

However, he said the Pakistani authorities have agreed to reopen the gates temporarily on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pakistan closed the crossings last month following a series of explosions which the authorities of the country claim were plotted by the militants using the Afghan soil.

In the meantime, tensions remain high between Kabul and Islamabad and the officials of the two countries have already exchanged lists of the alleged terrorists and their sanctuaries located in both countries but there has been no further development since the exchange of the lists last month.

