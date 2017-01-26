Steps to be taken to arrest 9 guards of Vice President Dostum: Chakhansuri

By Khaama Press - Thu Jan 26 2017, 11:35 am

The Afghan government assures that practical steps will be taken to arrest nine security guards of the Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum over alleged kidnapping and sexual abuse of rival Ahmad Khan Ishchi.

President Ghani’s spokesman Haroon Chakhansuri told reporters on Wednesday that the Afghan Attorney General and the judicial institutions continue to their work with transparency.

He said arrest warrants have been issued and the Ministry of Interior is obliged to take practical steps as per the warrants.

Chakhansuri further added that the Attorney General has more authorities to take further steps if the nine security guards of General Dostum were not arrested.

Without providing further information, Chakhansuri said the media will be updated when further steps are taken.

The arrest warrants were issued on Monday after the men refused to appear before the Attorney General to respond regarding the alleged accusations.

The Vice President and his security guards have been summoned for at least three times by the Attorney General but neither of them has responded to the summonses.

According to Afghan law he could be suspended from his position and put under house arrest for his refusal to cooperate with the investigation, Attorney General Farid Hamidi told The Wall Street Journal.

However, the Office of the Vice President has said it would cooperate with a government investigation, saying the accusations by the rivals are baseless efforts to defame Gen. Dostum.

Ishchi claimed that the vice president detained him and forced him to strip naked besides he was beaten by the bodyguards of Gen. Dostum and was sodomized with a rifle.

