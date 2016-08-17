Steep rise in Afghan army casualties, 20 soldiers martyred in past 24 hours

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 17 2016, 12:15 pm

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) has been reporting a steepr rise in Afghan National Army (ANA) forces casualties amid deteriorating security situation across the country.

According to a statement by MoD, at least 20 soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces lost their lives while conducting counter-terrorism operations in the past 24 hours.

“The Afghan National Army (ANA) forces are prepared for all kinds of devotion and with all force to maintain security and comfort for the people of Afghanistan,” a statement by MoD said, adding that 20 Afghan soldiers were martyred during counter-terrorism operations against the internal and foreign terrorists.

The statement further added that the soldiers were martyred during the operations conducted in Badghis, Helmand, Nuristan, Laghman, Ghazni, Uruzgan, Kunduz, Paktia, and Maidan Wardak provinces.

The considerable rise in Afghan army casualties comes as the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are busy conducting their annual operation to suppress the insurgency activities of the militant groups.

The annual operation by ANDS was launched in response to Taliban’s spring offensive which the group launched under the name of ‘Omari Operations’ earlier in April this year.

According to the earlier estimates by security officials, the Afghan army deaths stood at 4 service members daily on average which is mainly caused due to improvised explosive device (IED) attacks.

