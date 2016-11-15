State Department confirms suicide attack in Bagram airfield

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 15 2016, 3:45 pm

The United States Department of State confirmed that two US soldiers and two US contractors were killed in the suicide attack in Bagram airfield, the largest US military base in Afghanistan.

State Department Press Office Director, Elizabeth Trudeau, said “In Afghanistan, we also strongly condemn the suicide attack on coalition personnel at Bagram Airfield this weekend that killed two U.S. service members and two U.S. contractors, and injured 16 other U.S. service members and one Polish soldier participating in the NATO mission.”

Ms Truedea was speaking during the daily press briefing of the State Department on Monday.

The remarks by Trudeau came as the Department of Defense disclosed the identities of the two US soldiers killed in the attack.

“They died Nov. 12 of injuries sustained from an improvised explosive device in Bagram, Afghanistan. The soldiers were assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Special Troops Battalion, 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas,” DoD said in a statement.

The statement further added that the deceased solders were Sgt. John W. Perry, 30, of Stockton, California and Pfc. Tyler R. Iubelt, 20, of Tamaroa, Illinois.

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan claimed responsibility behind the attack with the reports suggesting that the suicide bomber was a former Taliban group member who had joined reconciliation process.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS