Special forces of Taliban fighting in Helmand province

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 15 2016, 9:24 am

The special forces of the Taliban group are fighting in southern Helmand province which has been witnessing growing violence during the recent weeks.

Equipped with modern and sophisticated weapons, the Taliban special forces belong to the ‘Red Unit’ which have been deployed to Helmand with an aim to capture large swathes of Helmand, including the provincial capital, Lashkargah.

A special forces commander, Sayed Murad, has told Reuters “The Taliban have heavily armed, uniformed units that are equipped with night vision and modern weapons.”

Murad further added that the militants are equipped with advanced weaponry, including night vision scopes, 82mm rockets, heavy machine guns and U.S.-made assault rifles.

However, a U.S. military spokesman Brigadier Charles Cleveland told Reuters it was possible Afghan troops on the frontline had seen Taliban wielding night vision technology, but that the NATO-led coalition had “not seen any evidence” of such a capability.

“The Taliban consistently spread false information and inflate their own capabilities in an effort to intimidate Afghans,” he said.

The Taliban insurgents have intensified attacks in Helmand during the recent weeks and briefly captured some parts of the province including Nawa district last week.

The Afghan officials were earlier saying the group has eyed to shift part of their leadership council, Quetta council, to Helmand province once they gain a foothold in this province.

