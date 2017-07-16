Spanta slams Ghani for remaining silent regarding violations in Durand Line

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 16 2017, 5:11 pm

The former Afghan president’s national security advisor Rangin Dadfar Spanta slammed the government leaders and President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani for their silence regarding the violations along the Durnad Line.

Speakign during a gathering to announce the formation of a new political movement, Spanta said the government is busy suppressing the civil movements and protesters while unprecedented violations are being committed along the Durand Line.

Spanta further added that Pakistan is steadily operating along the Durand Line and have even moved forward from the zero line as the Pakistani leaders eye to enforce colonial authority on Afghanistan.

He said the recent moves by the government of national unity to suppress the protesters, including the attacks on rallies last year and the suppression of Movement for Change protesters were unique in the history of the country.

The new political movement, Mehwar, was formed by the former Afghan intelligence chief Rahmatullah Nabil and Spanta.

According to Nabil, the leadership council of Mehwar consists of 74 members and the movement has been established with its main aim being the fight against discrimination.

Nabil resigned as the Afghan intelligence chief late in the month of December 2015 after President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s visit to Pakistan.

