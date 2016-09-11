Some youths attempted to disrupt order of city during Martyrs’ Week: Police

By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 11 2016, 11:52 am

Certain youths observing Martyrs’ Week attempted to disrupt the order of the city, the Kabul police officials said Sunday.

Kabul Police General Abdul Rahman Rahimi told reporters that the youths were used as an instrument by some circles willing to create chaos in the city and attempted to get involved in disrupting activities.

He did not elaborate further but added that the youths observing the Martyrs’ Week were conducting the disruptive activities without having any knowledge that they were being misused.

Gen. Rahimi also did not elaborate further on which circles were attempting to create chaos in the city.

This comes as the Kabul Garrison officials earlier warned that the militant groups are attempting to carry out more attacks as the Afghan people observe the Martyrs’ Week.

The Martyrs Week is observed every year on 8th September to remember the assassination of Ahmad Shah Massoud who was conferred with the title of National Hero of Afghanistan following his assassination.

In other parts of his remarks during the press conference, Gen. Rahimi updated regarding the activities of the police forces in the capital, saying at least 469 people have been arrested in connection to various crimes in the city.

According to Kabul police chief, at least 60 of the detained individuals were arrested in connection to murder cases.

