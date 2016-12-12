Some Haqqani network leaders based in Pakistan: Pak official

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 12 2016, 3:20 pm

A Pakistani official has admitted that some leaders of the Haqqani terrorist network are based in Pakistan but rejected that the terror network uses Pakistani soil for terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry also claimed that the majority of the Haqqani terrorist network leaders are based in Afghanistan.

The Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for allowing the terrorist network and the Taliban group leadership councils to use the Pakistani soil for planning and coordinating attacks in Afghanistan.

Chaudhry was speaking during an interview with the state-run television and said Islamabad has categorically told India and US that the Pakistani soil will not be used by anyone or group for terrorism in any shape.

The Haqqani terrorist network is accused of staging numerous cross-border attacks from their base in North Waziristan, including the 19-hour siege at the US Embassy in Kabul in September 2011.

Haqqani network was formed in the late 1970s by Jalaluddin Haqqani. The group is allied with al-Qaida and the Afghan Taliban and cooperates with other terrorist organizations in the region.

The US Department of State designated the HQN as a Foreign Terrorist Organization on September 7, 2012.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS