Smugglers arrested with 4 kg of heroin in capital Kabul

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 25 2017, 11:23 am

A group of three smugglers were arrested by the security forces in the outskirts of Kabul city as they were attempting to smuggle 4 kg of heroin.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the smugglers had placed the heroin in their shoes in a very professional way but were identified and arrested by the security forces in the control doors of Kabul city.

This comes as there has been a sharp rise in opium cultivation, production and smuggling across the country during the recent months.

According to the last survey report, there has been a 43 per cent rise in opium cultivation in Afghanistan.

The survey jointly conducted by the Afghan authorities and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, around 201,000 acres of land were cultivated with opium in 2016.

The report further added that estimates show a total of 4,800 metric tons of opium will be produced in 2016.

According to the officials, instability, lack of funds to fight opium cultivation and production, and hot season played key roles in growing opium cultivation in Afghanistan during the year 2016.

