Situation to get worse as Iraq if Afghan war outsourced by US, Karzai warns

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 12 2017, 1:01 pm

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has reacted to reports regarding the alleged plans for the outsourcing of Afghan war, warning that the security situation will further deteriorate and will get worse as Iraq if such a step is taken.

The Office of the former President in a statement said outsourcing the management of war to a private firm (Black Water) will be against the sovereignty and constitution of Afghanistan.

Karzai further added that taking such a step would mean that the war will be prolonged and the killing of innocent civilians, women, and children will continue.

He said previous experiences show that such steps have not proven helpful but rather had negative impacts on the situation.

The former President warned that the security situation in Afghanistan will also deteriorate similar as Iraq if the war was outsourced and a private firm was involved in the conflict.

This comes as reports have emerged suggesting that the US administration is mulling to outsource the war in Afghanistan to the Black Water private firm as President Donald Trump’s administration is still thinking about the new the strategy for Afghanistan.

