Singer Arash Barez arrested over Kabul clash that left policeman dead

By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 11 2016, 6:50 pm

A famous Afghan singer Arash Barez has reportedly been arrested in connection to a clash in Kabul city that left a policeman dead.

Kabul police chief General Abdul Rahman Rahimi told reporters in Kabul that the singer was arrested due to misrepresentation of information to police that led to the death of a policeman.

He said singer Barez had a legal issue with the lawmaker Ahmad Farah Majedi whose security gaurds had visited his office to collect an outstanding payment.

However Barez called the police and filed a complain regarding an attack by unidentified gunmen on his office, Gen. Rahimi, said adding that Kabul police instructed the nearest police station to deploy forces to Barez’s office and respond to the attack.

According to Gen. Rahimi, the misrepresentation of information by Barez led to the killing of a policeman as the police officers were immediately deployed to the area who responded to the alleged attack.

He also added that 7 security guards and the secretary of lawmaker Majedi have also been arrested in connection to the incident.

Gen. Rahimi said investigations are underway and Barez will be tried as per the law if he was found guilty of involvement in the bloody clash.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS