Simmons of West Indies appointed consultant of Afghan cricket team

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 02 2017, 10:25 am

The former West Indies cricketer Phillip Simmons has been appointed as a consultant with Afghanistan National Cricket team.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in a statement said “Phillip Simmons, the former West Indies National Cricket team player appointed as a consult coach with Afghanistan National Cricket team.”

The statement further added that Simmons would be assisting the current head coach on technical issues.

“Phillip Simmons, the Right handed Batsman and Right Arm Medium Pace Bowler, has mass experience in terms of Cricket coaching. He has been the head coach of West Indies, Zimbabwe, as well as Ireland,” the statement added.

His achievements include World T20 championship while coaching West Indies National Cricket team.

Simmons has played 26 test and 143 ODI matches. Besides, he has also played207 First Class matches.

According to ACB, Simmons has tremendous experience in team management and has immense technical expertise.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Management considers Simmons appointment a valuable step in players’ capacity development. “His appointment will have a great impact on team performance,” ACB said.

