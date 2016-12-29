Sikh community leader shot dead in Kunduz city in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 29 2016, 6:00 pm

A leader of the minority Sikh community was shot dead by unknown gunmen in the strategic Kunduz city in northern Afghanistan, local security officials said.

The incident took place earlier this morning after a group of unknown gunmen opened fire on Sikh leader, Lala Dilsuz.

Provincial security chief Stanikzai confirmed the incident and said Dilsuz was shot dead around 9 am as he was on his way to his shop.

No group including the anti-government armed militant groups have commented regarding the incident so far.

According to the relatives of the deceased, a similar attack aimed to assassinate him took place nearly five years ago but escaped the attack unharmed.

They added that Dilsuz did not have any personal enmity with any individual and succumbed to his injuries after shot by the gunmen.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the anti-government armed militants have been openly operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

However, attacks by militants on minority Hindu and Sikh communities have been rarely reported although they face harassment in different parts of the country, leading to abandoning of the country by almost 99 percent of the Afghan Hindus and Sikhs.

