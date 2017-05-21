SIGTAS launched in Kandahar for transparent and fast collection of taxes

By Khaama Press - Sun May 21 2017, 10:33 am

The Stand Integrated Government Tax Administration System was formally launched in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan amid optimisms by the local officials that the system will help in transparent and better collection of taxes.

Provincial deputy governor for finance and administrative affairs Abdul Hanan Munib said the activation of SIGTAS in the provincial Revenue Department is vital and helpful step which will help in the collection of taxes in a modern manner besides helping the Revenue Department to expedite its work.

He said the government is committed to provide further facilities for the traders and investors and sideline the available challenges.

The head of the systems department in the Revenue Department of the Ministry of Finance Noorullah Habib said SIGTAS has been activated with an aim to provide better and easy facilities for the taxpayers.

Habib further added that the system will help the government to control the taxes in a transparent and standard way and implementation taxes law in a uniformed manner and keep the documents of the taxpayers safe.

He said the system will also help to keep secure the information of the taxpayers, produce tax statements automatically, and calculate taxes.

The SIGTAS system was launched for the first time in the Ministry of Finance nearly six years ago and the system is fully operational in six provinces of the country.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS