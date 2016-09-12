Signing of peace deal with Hezb-e-Islami delayed due to technical issues

By Khaama Press - Mon Sep 12 2016, 4:12 pm

The signing of peace deal with Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddi Hekmatyar has been delayed due to technical issues, the Afghan High Peace Council (AHPC) said Monday.

According to a statement by AHPC, the signing of the peace agreement was postponed due to Eid holidays but a final agreement has been concluded between the Afghan government and the party.

The statement further added that recently emerged rumors on certain media and social media are baseless, emphasizing that both the Afghan President and Chief Executive Officer are fullly supporting the conclusion of the agreement.

This comes as the Afghan government was expecting to sign thee draft agreement of peace with Hezb-e-Islami on Saturday.

A spokesman for the High Peace Council of Afghanistan Mohammad Amin Muzafari earlier said they expect to conclude the peace deal with Hezb-e-Islami.

He said a peace agreement containing 25 articles has been prepared with the mediation of High Peace Council.

This comes reports emerged earlier suggesting that the party has issued new impossible-to-meet demands to sign a peace agreement with the Afghan government.

According to the reports, the new demands included cancellation of pacts with the United States, a timetable for the withdrawal of foreign troops and that it be signed by a new government.

The new demands were made as Hekmatyar had earlier said he has changed his conditions for peace process with the Afghan government by stepping back from his demands for the complete withdrawal of foreign forces.

