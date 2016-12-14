Shooting in Kabul airport leave a foreigner dead

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 14 2016, 10:00 pm

A foreigner was left dead and at least two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Kabul airport this afternoon, security sources said.

According to the sources, the incident took place after a policeman opened fire on the foreign national, leaving him dead along with two others wounded.

The sources speaking on the condition of anonymity further added that the rogue policeman was arrested shortly after the incident and is in the security forces custody.

The main motive surrounding the shooting spree has not been ascertained so far, the officials said, adding that an investigation is underway regarding the incident.

According to the officials, the deceased man hails from Uganda and was apparently working for a security company.

The officials also added that the injured Afghan man is believed to be his translator who was injured in the attack along with another Afghan civilian.

No group including the Taliban militants has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

The Kabul International Airport which has been renamed to Hamid Karzai International Airport has been the occasional scene of terror attacks both insider and coordinated terrorist attacks during the recent years.

The Afghan Intelligence operatives thwarted a coordinated attack plot by the notorious Haqqani terrorist network on the airport earlier this year.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said a weapons and explosives cache belonging to the terrorist network was seized from Deh Sabz district of Kabul.

A statement by NDS said the cache included 2 RPG-7 rocket launchers with 4 rockets, 11 magentic bombs, 17 explosives capsules, explosive materials, 3 mine testers, and 6 Nokia mobile phones.

