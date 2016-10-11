Sharp rise in Afghan army casualties, MoD reports 96 martyred in one week

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 11 2016, 5:05 pm

There has been a sharp rise in Afghan army casualties amid soaring violence across the country with the rampant Taliban-led insurgency.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported at least 96 soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces lost their lives as they continued to combat the terrorist groups across the country.

“The Afghan National Army (ANA) forces are prepared for all kinds of devotion and with all force to maintain security and comfort for the people of Afghanistan,” a statement by MoD said in a statement released today, adding that 12 Afghan soldiers were martyred during counter-terrorism operations against the internal and foreign terrorists.

The latest figures show an unprecedented rise in Afghan army casualties as compared to the previous years which stood at 4 soldiers a day.

The ministry has reported at least 96 deaths since October 4th who were mainly killed during the counter-terrorism operations.

According to MoD, at least 10 soldiers were martyred on 4th October, 13 on 5th October, 12 on 6th October, 9 on 7th October, 22 on 8th October, 18 on 9th October, and 12 on 11th October.

In the meantime, MoD reported that hundreds of the militants including the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were also killed during the mentioned period.

The alarming rise in Afghan army casualties comes as the Afghan forces are engaged in a nationwide counter-terrorism operation launched in response to Taliban’s annual spring offensive.

