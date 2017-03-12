Shahzad goes past Kohli in T20I career runs, secures 4th spot

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 12 2017, 9:01 pm

Afghanistan’s prominent cricket and wicket keeper Mohammad Shahzad went past India’s iconic cricket Virat Kohli in Twenty20 International career runs and secured the 4th position among the world cricketers.

Shahzad made the record during his appearance against Ireland in the third and final match of the Twenty20 International series which the Afghan team sealed in its favor and whitewashed the rival team.

The Afghan player went past Kohli after scoring 1711 runs as compared to Kohli’s 1709 runs in Twenty20 International matches.

According to the latest list, New Zealand’s McCulum secures the first spot with 2140 runs, Sri Lanka’s Dilanshan secures the second spot with 1889 runs, and New Zealand’s Guptil securing the third spot with 1806 runs.

This comes as Shahzad broke record of Kohli by scoring four 50s in one international tournament.

Shahzad also made history by scoring two 50s in two different international matches on the same day and became the first ever player in the world to have the record.

Kohli was previously holding the record of scoring maximum three 50s in a single tournament.

However, Shahzad helped the Afghan team to win the Desert T20 Challenge with his four 50s in the tournament late in January.

Kohli had set the record ICC World Twenty20 which was held in India last year.

