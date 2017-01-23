Several thieves arrested in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 23 2017, 1:02 pm

Several thieves operating in two different groups were arrested by the Afghan security forces from Kabul city.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the groups were led by Rahim son of Baba and Sadam also famous as Maiwand.

According to a statement by NDS, at least ten people operating in the groups were also arrested by the intelligence operatives.

The statement further added that the two groups were involved in major robberies including robbery of vehicles and precious items as well as cash.

The individuals were arrested as they were attempting to snatch 805 Pounds from an individual who recently visited the city from United Kingdom.

According to NDS, the men were arrested from the 17th police district of the city and the money was returned to its owner.

NDS also added that the intelligence operatives recovered three vehicles from the detained individuals.

This comes as criminal incidents involving murder, kidnappings, and robberies are on the rise in the major cities of the country during the recent years.

It is believed that the majority of such incidents have links with the growing poverty and lack of job.

The Kabul police announced late in December that 597 people were arrested on various criminal charges in the capital.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS