Several killed as explosion rips through church in Egypt

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 09 2017, 1:34 pm

Several people were killed after an explosion ripped through a church in northern Egypt, it has been reported.

The incident took place in the city of Tanta north of Cairo targeting the St George Coptic church.

Preliminary reports indicate at least fifteen people have been killed in the explosion.

Egypt’s state television reported that at least 42 people were wounded in the blast.

The type of the explosion has not been ascertained so far and no group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

The militant groups often target the minority Christians in Egypt during the recent years.

At least twenty five people were killed and dozens more were wounded in a similar incident at during a service at Coptic cathedral in Cairo in December last year.

The attack was considered as one of the deadliest against the Christians and many women and children were also among those killed or wounded.

The incident last year took place as Coptic Christians were celebrating Palm Sunday, one of the holiest days in the Christian calendar, marking the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.

