Several feared dead, wounded as suicide attack rocks Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 31 2017, 5:15 pm

A suicide attacked rocked Kabul city earlier this evening as there are fears that several people were either killed or wounded in the explosion.

Security sources are saying at least seven people have been killed and around twenty one others have been wounded in the explosion, citing the preliminary reports.

However, the eyewitnesses in the area are saying that more than ten people were killed and over ten others were wounded in the attack.

The incident took place in the vicinity close to Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan and Shash Darak diplomatic area of the city.

In the meantime, the public health officials are saying that three dead bodies have been shifted to the hospital from the incident site.

The officials also added that almost twelve others have sustained injuries in the attack.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the Islamic Republic of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility behind the attack.

