Several feared dead, wounded as in oil tanker explosion in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 01 2017, 8:25 pm

An explosion ripped through an oil tanker in northern Parwan province of Afghanistan earlier tonight as there are fears that several people were killed or wounded in the explosion.

The incident took place after a magnetic bomb planted in an oil tanker went off, leaving the tanker on fire.

According to the eyewitnesses, the incident also resulted into a bus catching fire, leaving scores of people dead or wounded.

An official in Parwan public directorate said at least eight people were killed and around twenty five others were wounded in the incident.

The official said the casualties report could differ as there is based on the preliminary information they have received.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS