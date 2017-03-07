Senior Taliban leaders from Qatar office visit China

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 07 2017, 2:43 pm

A delegation of senior Taliban leaders have visited China from their political office in Qatar, it has been reported.

Informed Taliban sources have said the delegation is led by Sher Abbas Stanikzai have visited the country on invitation of the government of China.

The delegation comprise of senior leaders including Maulvi Shahabuddin Dilawar, Jan Muhammad Madani, Salam Hanafi and Dr Saleh.

The Taliban sources have said the leaders are meeting with the Chinese officials to discuss peace and findings ways to end the ongoing conflict through negotiations.

The sources have further added that the visit is part of the political office’s ongoing efforts to build up relations with the countries, including the European and Asian, and regional countries.

This comes as a delegation of the senior Taliban leaders visited China for talks nearly two and half months ago.

According to the reports, the Taliban leaders have also visited other nations in the past, including Iran and some European countries.

Earlier, reports regarding the growing links between the Taliban group with some of the key neighboring and regional countries sparked furor among the Afghan officials as the reports suggested that the group was receiving support from the countries to continue to their insurgency.

